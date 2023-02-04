Bangladeshi labourer dies after falling into Nenggiri River

GUA MUSANG: A Bangladeshi labourer died after falling into the Nenggiri River while working at the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Hydroelectric Project site in Kampung Star here, yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the victim, Md Kashem Sikdar, 35, is believed to have fallen into the river while climbing on iron pipes in the incident at about noon.

“During the incident, the victim was wearing personal protective equipment, and the accident was witnessed by a supervisor who saw the victim fall with the pipes into the river.

“Although strong currents hampered the rescue efforts, the victim’s body was found at 12.40 pm,” he said in a statement today.

He said the investigation at the scene showed no criminal element, and the victim’s remains were sent to Gua Musang Hospital for further action.

The case was classified as a sudden death, he added. -Bernama