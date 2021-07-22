Bangladeshi man arrested for countryman's murder

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested a 29-year-old Bangladeshi man in connection with the death of his countryman who was found buried at a construction site in Taman Mutiara Galla here.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said the incident was uncovered after the employer suspected something amiss when the victim did not turn up for work for sometime and lodged a police report at about 6.30 pm yesterday.

He said based on preliminary investigation, the suspect had hit the 30-year-old victim, who was also his housemate, with a piece on wood on the head following a misunderstanding.

“When the employer went to the work place, the suspect fled, but was caught by the employer, who then took him (suspect) to a police station.

“The suspect claimed he killed the victim and showed the location where the body was buried. He also showed the piece of wood used to hit the victim,” said Mohd Said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the body was then sent to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here for further action.-Bernama