Bangladeshi man fined RM3,500 for hoisting Malaysian flag upside down

KLANG: A Bangladesh man was fined RM3,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for intentionally hoisting the Jalur Gemilang upside down in an incident last month.

Magistrate P. Sarulatha meted out the fine on Hosin Md Diplap, 27. He paid the fine.

Hosin, who is a factory production operator, was charged with committing the offence to intentionally insult a Malaysian citizen with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

He was charged with committing the offence at an apartment unit at Jalan Muhibbah, Bukit Raja, here, at 12.40 pm last Nov 26.

The charge, framed under Section 504 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

According to the facts of the case, a resident association chairman in the area had initially advised Hosin against hoisting the flag upside down, but the latter argued in a provocative manner and refused to change the position of the flag.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Jannah Aimi prosecuted, while Hosin was unrepresented.-Bernama