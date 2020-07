GEORGE TOWN: A Bangladeshi man was sentenced to death by the High Court here today after he was found guilty for the murder of a countryman two years ago.

Judge Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid meted out the sentence on Mohammad Jobi Ullah, 40, after finding the defence having failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

Mohammad Jobi, a labourer, was charged with murdering Minto, 40, who was also his housemate, at Jalan Megat Harun, Taman Jasa, Bukit Mertajam, at 11.15 am on March 25, 2018.

Deputy public prosecutor Yasinnisa Begam Seeni Mohideen prosecuted, while lawyer K. Thanges represented Mohammad Jobi. -Bernama