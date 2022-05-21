Bangladeshi nabbed over tiger in Kemensah Height message

KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi man has been arrested for allegedly spreading false news of seeing a tiger that escaped from Zoo Negara.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak(pix) said the 51-year-old man, who did not have a valid travel document, was picked up at a guardhouse in Jalan Tropika Kemensah 3, Kemensah Height, at 7 pm yesterday.

He said the suspect was believed to be responsible for spreading news about seeing a tiger on the loose.

“Police received a report from a complainant who received a voice message through WhatsApp claiming to have seen a tiger in his neighborhood and warned people to be vigilant.

“The complainant felt that the allegation was untrue and caused alarm among residents as so far there was no clear evidence of the presence of a tiger,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said the man was currently being investigated under Section 6 (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for living in Malaysia without valid documents.

“Besides that, an investigation has also been opened on the issue of a viral message under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act,“ he said.

Yesterday, social media was abuzz that a tiger was seen prowling in Kemensah Height, a residential area in Hulu Klang.

Zoo Negara has confirmed no tiger has escaped from its captivity zone.-Bernama