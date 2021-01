KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi tailor pleaded guilty in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today to voluntarily causing hurt on his country man with a dangerous weapon.

Salim Hassan, 28, was charged with hurting Jahangir, 31, with a pair of scissors at a premises in Taman Harmonis, Gombak here, at 11 am on Nov 30, 2020.

The charge, under Section 324 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, or with fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction,

In the same court, an unemployed man, Lee Soon Hup, 47, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 323 of the same law with voluntarily causing hurt on a trader, Chong Chow Siong, 70, at a premises in Desa Jaya, Gombak here at 2.55 pm last Jan 20.

The law provides an imprisonment for up to a year, or fine of up to RM2,000, or both, for the offence upon conviction.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan allowed Salim bail of RM3,000 with two sureties, while Lee was allowed bail of RM3,000 with one surety pending sentencing on March 16.

Deputy public prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni prosecuted in both cases, while both accused were unrepresented. — Bernama