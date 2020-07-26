Bangladeshi worker injured in drum explosion

BUTTERWORTH: A Bangladeshi worker suffered serious injuries after the drum he was cutting caught fire before exploding in an incident at a house in Taman Meranti here, today.

Mohamad Asabul, 41, suffered burns on several parts of his body and was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for further treatment following the incident at 4 pm.

According to a Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operation centre spokesman, based on inspection at the scene, it was found that the victim was cutting a drum containing thinner which is a volatile solvent, using an angle grinder.

“The work of cutting the drum caused sparks resulting in a fire and an explosion. The victim, who was carrying out the work, was burnt on several parts of his body,“ the spokesman said in a statement today.

He said the man was working alone during the incident, and was believed to have been hired by the owner of the house to cut the drum. -Bernama