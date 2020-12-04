Bangladeshi worker killed by collapsed concrete pillar

NIBONG TEBAL: A Bangladeshi contract worker was killed and his Indonesian colleague was injured after a concrete pillar collapsed on them at a construction site of a factory at Valdor industrial area, Simpang Ampat here today.

Md Shriful Islam, 33, died at the scene while Mustofa Salam, 50, sustained minor injuries in the incident at 10.25 am.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Mohamad Najib Hashim said upon their arrival at the scene, the other workers managed to pull out one of the victims.

“The firemen had to use special tools to remove the concrete piling before extricating the trapped victim.

“We took 30 minutes to pull out the Bangladeshi victim and he was confirmed dead due to severe injuries,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The body was sent to the Sungai Bakap Hospital while the injured worker was sent to the same hospital for further treatment. — Bernama