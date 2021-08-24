Bangladesi loses RM28,000 to online scammers

JEMPOL: Having saved his wages for years for his family in Bangladesh, a 31-year-old plantation worker lost it all to online scammers posing as foreign fund transfer agents.

Earlier this month, the Bangladeshi, who works for the Bahau Estate and lives at its workers quarters at Jalan-Bahau-Rompin, had come across a Facebook account holder who offered telegraphic transfer services to foreign countries.

The foreigner who had saved up more than RM28,000 responded to the advertisement and communicated with the scammers through the WhatsApp application.

The scammers then instructed him to deposit the cash into several bank accounts.

Jempol police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the foreigner had intended to transfer the cash to his family in Bangladesh and deposited various amounts totalling RM28,200 into the bank accounts between Aug 7 and Aug 11.

“The ‘agent’ promised to transfer the cash within two days. However, three days after the last transaction, the victim contacted his family in Bangladesh and learnt that they had not received any of the funds,” Hoo said.

“When the victim contacted the ‘agent’ again, they demanded another RM5,000 claiming it was for ‘insurance’ and to enable the payment to be made to the victim’s family,“ he added.

Hoo said the victim who realised he had been cheated lodged a police report soon after.

In a separate case, a 37-year-old college lecturer who responded to an online advertisement for the sale of a British Shorthair cat lost about RM400 to scammers on Monday.

Hoo said the lecturer of a community college in Jempol had spotted the advertisement in the Instagram application and contacted the seller.

He said after agreeing on the price, the lecturer made payment to a bank account provided by the scammer.

Hoo said soon after, the victim received a message demanding he pay another RM980 for the “identification card” of the cat, failing which “the feline will be retained by the Customs Department”.

He said the victim who sensed he had been fleeced lodged a police report.