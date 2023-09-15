Bangsar water disruption: Lembah Pantai MP office to help pay September bills

KUALA LUMPUR: The Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament’s (MP) Office will help pay the September water bills for 500 homes in Taman Bangsar, which experienced water supply disruptions due to a burst pipe in Jalan Maarof, early this month.

The good news was announced by the Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, in a Facebook post today.

“I also ask Air Selangor to strengthen their community communication, including working with the Information Department and the residents representative council (MPP), to channel information to the community.

“Insya-Allah, a public meeting will be held soon, involving Air Selangor, other utility service providers and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), to listen to the issues and problems of the people, especially the residents of Bangsar, so that they can be prioritised and resolved by the authorities,” he said.

Fahmi said that the burst pipe incident in Jalan Maarof occurred five times in a short period of time, and following that, he met with the top management of Air Selangor a few days ago to obtain an explanation.

“Air Selangor explained that the pipe replacement work in Jalan Maarof has seen high pressure, resulting in the old pipe on the alignment to burst.

“This pressure issue has been successfully resolved, and it is understood that now there are no more burst pipe incidents at the location,” he said. -Bernama