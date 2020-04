KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd (BMMB) has temporarily closed its headquarters and branch in Jalan Melaka in the capital following the government’s decision to place the Masjid India area under the Enhanced Movement Control (EMCO) beginning Tuesday.

In a statement today, the bank said customers may proceed to its nearest branch in Jalan Ipoh here for their banking business, while encouraging them to use its online banking services during the EMCO period.

“The move is deemed necessary to safeguard the safety of our customers and employees.

“In view of this, all employees at the headquarters building and BMMB branch in Jalan Melaka have been directed to work from home or from our Business Continuity (BC) sites within the Klang Valley,“ it said.

The bank has assured that all of its businesses will continue to operate as usual, with minimal disruptions. -Bernama