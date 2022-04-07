Bank Negara Malaysia’s international reserves at US$115.6 bln as at end-March

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves as at March 31, 2022, amounted to US$115.6 billion.

The reserves level has taken into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes, the central bank said in a statement today.

The reserves position is sufficient to finance 6.1 months of imports of goods and services, and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt, it added.

Previously, BNM announced that its international reserves as at mid-March 2022 totalled US$115.2 billion.-Bernama