Bank officer arrested for fraudulent credit card transactions

IPOH: The police have arrested a bank officer yesterday on suspicions of using bank clients’ personal details to apply for credit cards for his own use, resulting in a loss of RM563,422 in Taiping near here.

Taiping district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said the man, 31, was arrested in his house in Jinjang, Kuala Lumpur after receiving a report from an investigating manager of a local bank on Jan 17.

“The bank suffered a loss of RM563,422 from 18 credit card transactions approved without clients’ knowledge.

“Police also seized a mobile phone, 16 credit cards belonging to clients and 15 SIM cards,” he said in a statement.

Razlam said the man has been remanded for four days beginning today to facilitate investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. -Bernama