KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Rakyat is extending its targeted financing repayment assistance period for customers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to its acting chief executive officer Datuk Syed Abdul Aziz Syed Hassan, the bank is aware of the current unstable condition.

“In line with the announcement of targeted financing repayment assistance by the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM) on May 12, 2021, Bank Rakyat is committed to help customers make their financing commitments using the financial assistance program,” he said in a statement today.

He said among the criteria of eligible customers to apply for the assistance are customers who have been laid off and have not yet found a new job, customers who are still on unpaid leave, customers who have experienced a reduction in salary or income as well as customers whose spouses are also affected.

Besides that, he said Bank Rakyat is also offering targeted assistance to affected individuals who are self-employed or small and medium enterprises by giving flexibility in financing repayment.

Extended application for the targeted financing repayment assistance can be made from July 1, 2021 by contacting the bank via email at bankrakyatrnr@bankrakyat.com.my with full name, identity card number and mobile phone number to be contacted.

Customers can also call the bank’s call centre at 1300-800-800n or visit the nearest Bank Rakyat branch to reschedule financing repayment.-Bernama