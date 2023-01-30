Bank staff held for false report, porn videos, misconduct

KUALA LUMPUR: A bank employee was arrested for possession of pornographic videos and abusive behaviour at the Ampang District police headquarters (IPD) yesterday.

Ampang District police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak (pix) said the 29-year-old man was arrested when he had allegedly made a false report at the Ampang IPD, claiming his wallet was snatched by a motorcyclist at the Jalan Pandan Indah car park here at 4 pm yesterday.

According to Mohamad Farouk, while recording his statement, the man raised his voice and threw a chair at the investigating officer’s office as he claimed to have waited for more than an hour to make the report.

“The man was then arrested and his mobile phone confiscated. An examination then revealed several pornographic videos saved (on his phone).

“A urine test found him negative for drugs and has no criminal record,” he said today, adding that investigations showed the man had lodged a false report to apply for a new identity card.

Mohamad Farouk said the man has been remanded for three days until Feb 1 for investigations under Section 292 of the Penal Code for possession of obscene material and Section 182 of the Penal Code for making a false report. -Bernama