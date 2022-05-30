Bank that goes the extra mile

IT was a scorching day in Kuala Kangsar. It had not rained for a few weeks, and with the sun blazing, two female bank officers from a local bank here were ready to make a trip up to Gerik, some 140km away from their daily cubicles. These women were on a mission, inspired by a common purpose; and unlike any other day where they would be enjoying their cool air-conditioned offices and plush ergonomic seats, these ladies were heading up north to a small rural village, hidden in the majestic Belum rainforest.

Their mission? To help make a difference to a regular bank customer. The man was bedridden, suffering from a rare nerve disorder subsequent to a freak accident some two years ago, just before the pandemic. He can barely move, let alone travel due to his condition. Even the slightest whisper of wind makes him shiver in pain.

The man had applied for a special withdrawal from his Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to cover for his medical expenses for the next six months. Due to strict regulations, banks need verification to disburse cash, but this was a special case for the man was no VIP nor held high posts; he was merely a regular bank customer and a loyal EPF member.

After a two-hour drive, surrounded by lush greenery and the tropical wonders of Hulu Perak, the women arrived at the man’s house around 11am. Two women welcomed them, presumably the wife of the man and his daughter, who were anxiously waiting for them. They had a distinctive look in their eyes, of anticipation, delight and gratitude that finally they would be able to help care for their ailing husband cum father in his time

of need.

They invited the women into their humble home, which was a basic structure with only essential items for their father. There were no ceiling fans, and light came from one of two cathode lamps on the wall. They had moved their father’s bed to the front part of the house as it gets too dark and cold in the room.

The women introduced themselves, and with the little energy that he had, the man reached out and uttered words of appreciation, Terima kasih banyak kerana membantu saya. Saya tak ada apa nak balas. Tears welled in his eyes as he was thankful that despite the inconvenience and difficulties getting there, these women took their time, travelled a distance and sacrificed their efforts just to assist him in disbursing his savings at his convenience.

The family were emotionally touched as the ladies disbursed the cash. This money would be spent on his daily needs, urinary tubes, adult diapers and ration, explained his wife. One of the women then reached into her purse and took out a Hari Raya packet, which she gave to the daughter. Indeed, it was still Hari Raya Aidilfitri, where Muslims celebrate the act of charity and giving to others.

After spending half an hour with the family, the two women made their way back to their daily lives in their cubicles –mission accomplished, feeling satisfied, and contented after a purposeful journey and meaningful endeavour in rural Perak.

Prior to the trip, some argued that it would not make business sense for the two officers to travel, with costs incurred and risks going up north for the sake of one customer’s request. But on the way back, both ladies had a smile on their faces and that strange feeling that they had played a small part in making someone’s life better; and that made it all worthwhile.

Banking has rarely been associated with the heart, but these two ladies exemplify what it truly means to be a banker with a heart of gold. Thank you RHB Bank, especially the Kuala Kangsar branch, and to Pn. Hartati and Cik Mira for your understanding, commitment and dedication. May God bless you.

Syamsul Anuar

Branch Head of EPF

Kuala Kangsar