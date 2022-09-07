Banker: 38 cheques worth RM8.4mil issued through Najib’s account

PETALING JAYA: The senior manager of AmBank’s check processing unit testified that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak(pix) issued two checks totalling RM2 million to Selangor Umno between November 2011 and March 2012, Malaysiakini reports.

Badrul Hisham Mohamad told the Kuala Lumpur High Court that these were among 38 checks worth RM8,405,850 issued from the former prime minister’s account.

The 35th prosecution witness was giving oral evidence during the RM2.28 billion 1MDB corruption trial of former finance minister Najib.

The report also further revealed that among other noteworthy recipients of the checks are Selangor Wanita Umno (RM1.9 million), Machang Umno (RM400,000), Pekan Umno (RM330,000), former lands and co-operatives development minister Kasitah Gaddam (RM100,000), former human resources minister Richard Riot (RM100,000), and Pekan Wanita Umno (RM70,000).