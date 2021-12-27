‘Bantu sampai selesai’ to help clean flood victims' houses: Annuar

SEPANG: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) will launch the ‘Bantu Sampai Selesai’ (helping out until completion) programme, starting on Wednesday, to help clean the homes of flood victims around the Klang Valley for five consecutive days.

Its Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix), said the programme will start by targeting 500 houses in locations severely affected by the floods, particularly in Taman Seri Muda, Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat and Taman Sri Nanding, Hulu Langat.

He said more than 1,000 volunteers comprising ministry officials and KKMM agencies, local celebrities, creative industry associations and the media personnel would be mobilised for the programme.

“When I went down to the locations, I found the families were traumatised because they wanted to clean the house. Volunteers came and after two to three hours they left with the work not finished.

“Therefore, every family who has problems cleaning the house, can make an application to the committee, which will be announced tomorrow,” he told reporters after presenting assistance to the Orang Asli community in Tadom Hill here today.

He said the programme will assist in terms of energy, materials and money to the victims as well as cooks for five days.

In this regard, Annuar is giving unrecorded leave to officers from ministries and agencies under KKMM if they volunteer for the programme.

He also asked any party, including youths who wish to volunteer for the programme, to register through the Rumah Prihatin hotline, starting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, he said that a total of 305 of the 367 communication structures affected by the floods in Selangor had been restored by service providers, under the supervision of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

He assured that the remaining structures would be back in operation soon.

There are 68 affected communication structures around the Sepang area, and 56 of them have been restored to date, he said.

Earlier, Annuar, together with Rumah Prihatin volunteers, distributed blankets, drinking water and food baskets to 240 families around Tadom Hill who were affected by the floods.-Bernama