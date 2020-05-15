SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Home

Barbed wire up at Pudu market, official statement from authorities soon

Cindi Loo /
15 May 2020 / 08:49 H.
    Barbed wire up at Pudu market, official statement from authorities soon
    Barbed wire up at Pudu market, official statement from authorities soon
    Barbed wire up at Pudu market, official statement from authorities soon

PETALING JAYA: The armed forces have put up barbed wires at areas around the Pudu wet market earlier this morning.

Photos shared by social media users showed that the armed forces begin setting up the barbed wires and some canopies along Pudu market, starting from D’Majestic Place till the intersection of Jalan Pasar/Jalan Pudu and Jalan Landak.

This comes after migrant workers who work at Pudu market were screened for Covid-19 infections.

theSun is attempting to get comments from authorities as well as Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai. It is likely this would be addressed in the daily press conference chaired by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob later.

Did you like this article?

Untitled Document
#StayAtHome • Conditional Movement Control Order Countdown

email blast