Barbed wire up at Pudu market, official statement from authorities soon

PETALING JAYA: The armed forces have put up barbed wires at areas around the Pudu wet market earlier this morning.

Photos shared by social media users showed that the armed forces begin setting up the barbed wires and some canopies along Pudu market, starting from D’Majestic Place till the intersection of Jalan Pasar/Jalan Pudu and Jalan Landak.

This comes after migrant workers who work at Pudu market were screened for Covid-19 infections.

theSun is attempting to get comments from authorities as well as Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai. It is likely this would be addressed in the daily press conference chaired by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob later.