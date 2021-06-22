Barbers got us in trim for Slovakia win, says Sweden’s Quaison

GOTHENBURG: Sweden’s Robin Quaison (pix) won the penalty for Emil Forsberg to score in their 1-0 win over Slovakia that put them top of their Euro 2020 group – but the striker credits a team of barbers.

The three hairdressers visited Sweden’s camp in the west coast city of Gothenburg ahead of the game to administer buzz cuts and beard trims so players could look their best.

“Without the barbers, we would have drawn. With them, we won,” Quaison joked with reporters.

“It’s really important, it gives great self-confidence to get your hair fixed and you play better football.”

Defender Mikael Lustig said there was no danger of bringing Covid-19 into the Swedes’ bubble as they took precautionary measures before the snipping started.

“We take it very seriously. They were booked previously... we sat outside and they wore visors and they were tested beforehand,” Lustig said. “It’s not the case that we took in some jokers off the street, it was very serious.”

Sweden face Poland in their final Group E game in St Petersburg on Wednesday, where a win would see them top the group ahead of Spain and Slovakia, who meet in the other game. – Reuters