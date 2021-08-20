Barbers in a fix over SOP for kids haircut

PETALING JAYA: After a break of several months, scissors have started snipping again, giving everyone that much-needed haircut.

However, barbers are still unsure how to deal with schoolchildren who have yet to be vaccinated, but are in need of a trim before returning to classes.

Malaysian Bumiputra Barbers Association president T. N. Winda Mohd Tahir told theSun that barbers are unwilling to cater to children under 18 years old, who have yet to be vaccinated, leaving parents frustrated.

The hairstyling business is among 11 sectors that have been allowed to resume operations across the country, including states that are still under Phase One of the National Recovery

Plan (NRP).

However, caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stated in his announcement last Sunday that business operators and their staff must be fully vaccinated before they open their doors to customers.

Similarly, customers will be required to show their digital vaccination certificate as proof of being fully vaccinated before they are allowed to enter the business premises.

Winda said the standard operating procedures (SOP) for many of these businesses are not comprehensive, leaving business operators in a fix on how to manage various situations.

“For instance, children will be going back to school soon, and they badly need a haircut. The government should decide how we can cater to children under 18 years old, most of whom have not been vaccinated,” he said.

“Most of us will end up not allowing customers in because that would mean violating the SOP, but this will leave parents unhappy,” he added.

Winda suggested that one or two hours be set aside each day for barbers to serve only children.

“That way, we can attend to the children without exposing them to the risk of infection.”

According to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), the government has agreed for now not to vaccinate those aged 17 and below to avoid the risks of children getting myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of tissues that surround the heart).

On the need for business operators and their staff to be fully vaccinated, Winda said that unlike in the Klang Valley, many barbers in some states such as Johor, Malacca and Kedah are still waiting for their second dose.

“For instance, less than 50% of adults in Johor have been fully vaccinated, hence, many businesses are unable to resume operations because the business owners and staff are not able to meet the criteria set by the government,”

Winda added.

The hairstyling business has been badly hit

by the lockdown. A local news portal recently quoted KL-Selangor Barbers Association deputy president Akilan Ananda Krishnan as saying that about 90% of young local barbers have quit the business because of the on-and-off lockdown.

He estimated that barbers have not been able to operate for a cumulative period of six months. However, for those who have chosen to ride out the storm instead of throwing in the towel, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“We have received positive response from the public. Customers are aware of the SOP, so it is easier to manage,” he said.

Akilan, who operates in Petaling Jaya, said all his customers call to make appointments.

“After all, we have been operating under such strict conditions for two years. We’re used to it. There is no problem.”