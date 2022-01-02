Barca's Xavi calls for 'decaffeinated' Mallorca game to be postponed

MADRID: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez on Saturday called for this weekend’s “decaffeinated” trip to Mallorca to be postponed due to a lack of fit squad members.

Xavi said he will be without at least 17 players for Sunday's La Liga game, with France defender Samuel Umtiti waiting to get the all-clear to play after recovering from Covid-19.

The likes of Daniel Alves, Philippe Coutinho and Jordi Alba are also among a total of 11 Barcelona players who have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.

“If the game’s not postponed, it’s ridiculous,“ Xavi told reporters.

“It is a decaffeinated game, for the show, for the fans

“We are in a limited situation because we have had 17 casualties, between 17 and 18, because today Samuel Umtiti has recovered, but it is the only one of the 11 cases that we had.

“We also have two suspended, six injured (players),“ he added.-AFP