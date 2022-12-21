Batang Kali landslide: First time M’sia uses GPR detector to trace victims

BATANG KALI: Four ground penetrating radar (GPR) detectors, which were used for the first time to detect human bodies in Malaysia, were brought to the scene of the tragedy here to help the search and rescue (SAR) operation, which entered its sixth day today.

However, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) in a statement, based on input from Geoventure Solution Sdn Bhd and the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM), the accuracy of the GPR is affected by uneven and unstable surfaces and moist soil.

According to NADMA, the situation could cause the data of the sophisticated equipment to be less accurate.

“In order to obtain optimal results, the frequency range that can be used by the GPR device is from 100 MHz to 1000 MHz, but for the case of the landslide at Father’s Organic Farm, the frequency used is 500 MHz which can penetrate up to five metres underground, ” according to the statement.

NADMA said the use of the tool is an effort to help find victims who are still missing, although the probability of success has not yet been determined.

Of the four devices, one was obtained from JUPEM, two from Geoventure Solution and one from the Malaysian Nuclear Agency.

According to NADMA, GPR works by emitting electromagnetic waves below the surface of the ground through a transmitter and detecting the reflected waves using a receiver sensor.

“Based on the wave pattern, differences in magnetic properties can be detected and in the current context the different reading indicates is a human body,“ according to NADMA.

The landslide tragedy at 2.42 am last Friday at the campsite has so far seen 61 survivors, 26 dead and seven still missing.-Bernama