Batang Kali landslide : Govt to focus on post-disaster management

KUALA LUMPUR: As the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the Batang Kali landslide victims at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite has officially ended, the government will now focus on post-disaster management activities.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said for that purpose the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has been given the task.

“NADMA will assist in the aid distribution as soon as it receives data and information from the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD),“ he said in a statement here today.

In expressing his condolences to all family members of the victims who died, he said he was deeply saddened that the tragedy claimed 31 lives.

At the same time, Armizan also thanked all SAR members from the various government agencies who have worked tirelessly for nine days since Dec 16 despite the bad weather conditions.

He also thanked Hulu Selangor district officer Mohamad Hanafe Basri who was also the JPBD chairman, Hulu Selangor District Police cum Control Centre (PKTK) commander Supt Suffian Abdullah and all parties who were involved in every aspect of the landslide disaster management.

“In addition, several other parties were involved at the front line, among them the welfare and health team, technical and logistics teams, information and media, voluntary and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and many more,“ said Amrizan.

In the landslide incident which occurred at 2.42 am on Dec 16, 31 people died while 61 others survived.

At the same time, Armizan also reminded all parties to continue to be prepared as the 2022/2023 Northeast Monsoon period is still not over.

“Always take heed of all information and warnings and abide by the directives from the authorities for the sake of everyone’s safety,“ he said.-Bernama