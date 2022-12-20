Batang Kali landslide: Next of kin of six victims eligible for Perkeso benefits - Sivakumar

KUALA LUMPUR: The next of kin of six of those killed in the landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm in Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali, are eligible for benefits under the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) scheme, said Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar.

He said they included the next of kin of canteen helper Nurul Azwani Kamarulzaman, 31, who was among the 24 confirmed killed in the tragedy so far.

He said Nurul Azwani’s family was eligible to receive Funeral Management Benefit (FPM) and Survivors’ Pension under the Invalidity Scheme of the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4).

“Puan Siti Esah Hassan, the mother of Nurul Azwani, is entitled to a one-off payment of RM2,000 in FPM and Survivors’ Pension of about RM238 a month for life,” he told reporters after handing over the benefit at Nurul Azwani’s family home at Kampung Batu 5 here today.

Nurul Azwani worked at the canteen of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Mun Choong in Batu here.

Sivakumar said the other five victims covered by Perkeso had been identified and their next of kin would get RM2,000 each in FPM and Survivors’ Pension of between RM475 and RM2,500 monthly.

“The benefits for the next of kin of these five victims will handed over soon,” he said, extending his condolences to the families of those killed.-Bernama