Batang Kali landslide: SAR team find blankets, camping tools

BATANG KALI: Members of the search and rescue (SAR) team found blankets, containers and camping tools at Sector C (Riverside) of the site affected by the landslide which struck the Fathers’ Organic Farm, Gohtong Jaya, here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Wan Md Razali Wan Md Ismail said apart from Sector C, the SAR team had also carried out their search at Sector A (Hill View) and Sector B (Farm View) in efforts to look for victims.

“Although sectors A, B and C have been dug up and inspected, we will continue the SAR operation, including at the A,B and C sectors until we are satisfied with the search process,” he told reporters at the site of the SAR, here today.

He added that the prevailing good weather since yesterday had helped the SAR operation today and the fact that the Public Works Department reported that there was no earth movement in the area compared with yesterday.

As of 4 pm today, nine victims have yet to be found, 24 who perished in the tragic incident have been accounted for while 61 managed to escape.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said based on the information provided by the management of the camp site, the number of missing victims remains at nine.

“We will carefully study all details before confirming the number of victims who perished or missing in the incident. For the time being the number of missing victims is nine,” he said.

Suffian added that two missing persons reports have been received by the police after the tragic incident last Friday.

During the 2.42 am incident on Friday, a landslide measuring about 300m long and 70m high crushed onto a campsite that is situated along the Jalan Genting-Batang Kali road.-Bernama