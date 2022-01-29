'Bathed like a corpse': Mosque management and teenager's family make peace

KUALA LUMPUR: The case of a teenager whose video of being ‘bathed like a corpse’ went viral on social media has been settled, after the management of Masjid Al Islahiyyah, Kuang, here and the family of Daniel Iskandar Mohd Nasir(pix) decided to make peace.

Malaysia Muslim Lawyers' Association (PPMM) president Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar said after discussions were held, all parties involved agreed to forgive each other and reconcile.

“They (Daniel Iskandar’s family and the mosque) also agreed not to bring up the issue again,“ he told reporters when met at the mosque.

On Jan 17, the Shah Alam High Court set aside a 10-day jail sentence and RM4,000 fine imposed by the Selayang Magistrate's Court on Daniel Iskandar, 19, and replaced it with a 120-hour community service order to be performed within six months.

On Jan 13, Daniel pleaded guilty in the Magistrate's Court to a charge of trying to steal the the donation box of Al Islahiah Mosque by hiding it in the body bathing room at 11.58 pm, on Jan 8.

Judge Datuk Abd Halim Aman who reviewed the lower court’s decision also suggested that the mosque’s management and the party that recorded and shared the video of the incident to make an open apology to the teenager and the general public.

Meanwhile, Daniel Iskandar's grandfather, Rosli Sidek, 65, said he was thankful that the issue was resolved amicably and that his grandson had now changed for the better.

“Before this, Daniel (Daniel Iskandar) had apologised to me for his behaviour, I have forgiven him. He is still underage and chose the wrong friends.

“Daniel has changed and repented. I accept this as a test from God,“ he said in a tearful tone.

The representative of Al Islahiyyah Mosque who is also the Head of Kampung Damai, Kuang, Abdul Ghani Abdullah said the management was also glad that the matter was resolved amicably.

Also present were the Deputy Mufti of Selangor Assoc Prof Dr Miszairi Sitiris and Daniel’s lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali.-Bernama