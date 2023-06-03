Batik Air contributes 3,000 blankets to Johor flood victims

PETALING JAYA: Batik Air Malaysia contributed 3,000 blankets to flood victims in Johor.

The contribution was handed over by group strategy director of Lion Group Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang, here today.

The handing over ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Central Disaster Management Committee chairman thanked Batik Air for donating the plane blankets.

‘’The private sector plays a role in helping the country as a whole in good times and bad times. I would like to thank Datuk Chandran, the private sector and all parties and hope that this assistance will be an example for other private sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chandran said the company took the initiative to contribute after he learned about the insufficient supply of blankets for flood victims at the relief centres in the state.

“We will do our best to help flood victims in stages,“ he said. -Bernama