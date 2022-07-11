Batik Air launches new Boeing 737-8 aircraft

PETALING JAYA: Batik Air, formerly Malindo Air, today launched its latest aircraft, the Boeing 737-8, in addition to the current Boeing 737-NG and the turboprop ATR72-600.

Batik Air CEO Capt Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri said being a larger part of the Lion Air group with renowned network and substantial passenger base, the rebranding exercise would enable it to be synchronised with its regional sister airline, Batik Air Indonesia, hence being recognised as a wider entity internationally.

“With this rationalisation, we are anticipating a gradual but tangible passenger traffic growth to our existing network. Subsequently, this will ensure seamless and exceptional customer service experience across Batik Air Malaysia and Batik Air Indonesia,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the rebranding ceremony of the airline’s new name after 10 years of being known as Malindo Air.

On the new aircraft, Mushafiz said the induction of B737-8 into its fleet is a key element in its overall capacity growth and fleet expansion strategy.

“Its improved operating efficiency offers us the option to open up even more new routes, providing better travel options for our passengers.”

The event was graced by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.