Batik Air: ‘We will contact affected passengers, extend them with special complimentary vouchers’

PETALING JAYA: Low-cost airline Batik Air has assured that they will contact the affected passengers to extend them with special complimentary vouchers.

In an immediate response following Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s tweet, the airline said it is in the midst of investigating the cause of the incident.

“Batik Air experienced delays in flight departures from Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Dec 22.

“Our flights bound for Kuching and Trichy (India) were affected with delays caused by adverse weather conditions and technical defects to our aircraft, and the delays have caused much inconvenience to many of our passengers,“ the statement read.

Upon learning the bad weather conditions, flight rescheduling was planned.

“Our highly-trained technical crew and engineers carried out standard operating procedures on the technical defect of our aircraft to ensure its airworthiness. Batik Air takes the well-being and safety of our passengers very seriously,“ it added.

The airline also pointed out that it has no intention of causing the delay to be prolonged, and they have assured the public that the situation has been rectified.

“Food vouchers were provided during the delay, but the accommodation was not able to be provided due to all hotels being full, and no food outlets were opened after mid-night at the terminal.

“The cause of the incident is currently being investigated, and we will build on any lapses in our operations for a continuous improvement in our customer service delivery. As a gesture, Batik Air will contact all the affected passengers to extend them with special complimentary vouchers.

“We deeply regret and apologise that the delays have caused much inconvenience

to our passengers and their families.”

Earlier, Loke has instructed the airline to reach out to all passengers reportedly stranded at KLIA on Friday night after their flight to Kuching was delayed for over eight hours.

Loke was responding to a disgruntled passenger who recorded a video of his complaints against Batik Air, formerly known as Malindo Air.

The passenger tweeted that his initial flight to Kuching was scheduled to depart at 11pm but passengers were left stranded at the gate until 6am Saturday, supposedly with no announcement or assistance from the airline’s staff.