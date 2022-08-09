Batik designed by Permaisuri Agong on display at Synthesis Exhibition

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 40 batik designs produced by the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are on display at the Synthesis exhibition at Galeri Prima, Balai Berita The New Straits Times Press here from today until Sept 18.

A post on Istana Negara Facebook page stated that Her Majesty graced the launch of the exhibition today.

Her Majesty was accompanied by princess Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah Binti Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

According to Istana Negara, Galeri Prima is the first private art gallery to gain the approval of the Raja Permaisuri Agong to display Her Majesty’s exclusive work, namely block printed batik, which is one of the oldest traditional batik-making techniques in the country.

Her Majesty also graciously consented for Galeri Prima to display 12 works by the country’s best batik artist, Ramli Malek (1943-1982).

Several of the works on display are part of Her Majesty’s private art collection and have never been exhibited before.

The exhibition also features 42 artworks of 37 established and emerging artists like the late Datuk Chuah Thien Teng, Chuah Seow Keng, Yusof Ghani, Abdullah Jones, Fauzin Mustafa, Mastura Abdul Rahman, Zaharin Muhammad and Raja Azhar Idris.-Bernama