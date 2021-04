PETALING JAYA: Batik will be the official attire of Berjaya Corp Bhd and its group of companies.

Berjaya Corp CEO Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed today said all the group’s 20,000 staff, both men and women, are highly encouraged to wear batik to work every day.

“We are also encouraging our vendors and suppliers to adopt this policy as well,” he said in a Twitter post today.

“All of Berjaya’s hospitality and front-facing staff will change uniforms to batik gradually. It’s our way of promoting Malaysian culture and to showcase batik.”

Abdul Jalil said this move is appropriate due to the country’s warm climate, as well as to help small-time batik businesses to “keep their craft alive”.

“I hope more companies will join us in promoting this. These are small changes we can make from a corporate perspective. We do what we can,“ he said.