Batista steps up to replace Pekerman as Venezuela coach

CARACAS: Argentine Fernando Batista (pix) was appointed Venezuela coach on Friday, two days after the controversial departure of his compatriot Jose Pekerman.

Batista, 52, was not present at the press conference as Venezuelan football federation (FVF) president Jorge Gimenez announced the appointment.

Batista, who had been Pekerman's assistant, will make his debut as head coach of Venezuela, the only South American country never to have played in the World Cup, in friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan on March 24 and 28 in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Gimenez declined to comment on the terms of the departure of Pekerman and his agent, Pascual Lezcano, who served as the team manager.

“Let the lawyers do their job,“ he said.

According to the Argentine press, Pekerman resigned because of problems with payment from the FVF and dissatisfaction with the working conditions.

The Venezuelan press reported that there were “irregularities” in the management of Lezcano, which were detected during an audit.

Neither Pekerman nor the FVF have publicly commented.

Pekerman stepped down as coach just 15 months after his arrival, with the start of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup looming in September. -AFP