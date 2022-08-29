Batling another kind of ‘enemy’

PETALING JAYA: After battling communist terrorists (CT), the fight has now moved on to saving the country from bigots and racists.

Mej-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Amir Baharudin called on Malaysians to be warriors in their own right to protect the country as we celebrate Merdeka Day on Wednesday.

“Many have given their lives for peace and prosperity enjoyed by all Malaysians. So let’s not forget their sacrifices and maintain our interracial peace through friendship and a bond of unity. Failing which, our sacrifices would all go to waste,” he said.

It was five decades ago when Amir and Mej (Rtd) Ahmad Shafie Maanas met in the jungles of Sarawak.

Amir, then a captain, recounted rescuing Shafie during an operation in Lundu.

“In 1971, I received a batch of new officers who had just been commissioned from the Royal Military College in Sungai Besi. One of them was Second Lieutenant Shafie,” he said.

“We received orders to carry out a follow-up operation against the CT, known as Pasukan Rakyat Kalimantan Utara.

“We concluded that the CT could be in the Sembawang area, where a special operation was launched.”

Similarly, Shafie, who was commanding his platoon, had a running battle with the enemy.

“June 30 was a resupply day for the battalion. I summoned Shafie to my tactical headquarters. He was also called by another senior personnel for a debrief.

“After Shafie’s debriefing, he returned to Lundu and took his platoon to a rendezvous point to pick up his rations. Shafie was with his corporal at a corner and I was at another corner about 30m away. I was trying to study where the enemy could be after his contact.

“I could see Shafie having his meal, while I studied the map. Suddenly, he signalled to me with a thumbs down, meaning the enemy was close. He picked up his rifle and his two men rushed out and chased after three sentries.

“I backed them up with my weapon, an SLR (self-loading rifle). I heard a single shot. Then, there were rapid shots followed by an exchange of fire.

“(The area) was a swamp. They were shooting there. It was also flat and had some rubber trees.

“Together with three men, a radio operator and a medical orderly, we were approaching them in the direction of the smoke,” he said.

“I called Shafie’s name three times. A corporal replied that he had been shot. I yelled out where the M79, a grenade launcher, was. Then, another personnel replied that he had been shot in his right arm. I told him to use his left hand instead for the launcher. I think there were about 20 to 30 CT.”

Upon reaching the swamp, Amir saw that Shafie was being carried by his comrade. He had been hit in his left arm and ribs. It was noon and Shafie had passed out.

“I pulled the two men out of the swamp and some 20m away, my two men fired on the enemy.

“When we withdrew, Shafie’s platoon sergeant arrived. I shouted to the sergeant, who came with 20 men, to do a flanking attack on the CT.

“I called up my battalion officer, and a helicopter on its way to resupply rations was diverted to us instead. The words that Shafie uttered to me were ‘Sorry Tuan, I couldn’t get them’. He had charged alone like a hero in the swamp, and the two men covered him,” he said.

That night, they managed to kill two CT after a gun battle.

For their valour, Amir received the Ahli Mangku Negara while Shafie was awarded the Kepujian Perutusan Keberanian.