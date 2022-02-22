Battersea Power Stations’s second phase to open in September 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The Battersea Power Station is set to open its doors to the second phase of the mixed development project in September 2022, featuring the first tranche of cafes, bars and restaurants.

The wider Battersea Power Station development is owned by a consortium of Malaysian investors -- SP Setia Bhd (40 per cent), Sime Darby Property Bhd (40 per cent) and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) (20 per cent), while Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) and EPF own commercial assets within the building.

In a statement today, Battersea Power Station Development Company said the second phase of the development will be home to 254 residential apartments, over 100 retail shops, restaurants and cafes, offices and unique event spaces.

It also offers a unique chimney lift experience, offering 360-degree panoramic views of London’s skyline.

It said Battersea Power Station’s food and drink offering, located in the historic Turbine Halls and Boiler House, is complemented by 14 outlets in the Circus West Village.

“A 20,000-square foot food hall offering an all-day dining experience will also be opening in the Boiler House,“ said the company.

Head of leasing, Sam Cotton said the Battersea Power Station has emerged as one of London’s leading food and drink destinations, and this will only become stronger with the great mix of cafés, bars and restaurants opening inside, creating thousands of new jobs for the immediate and wider local communities.

“We are delivering something incredibly unique for the capital and are confident that visitors to Battersea Power Station will be excited by the variety of cuisines that will be on offer,” he said.

Battersea Power Station’s first development phase, Circus West Village, is already home to over 1,700 residents and more than 20 bars, restaurants, cafés, fitness and leisure offerings.

“The riverside neighbourhood usually welcomes over three million people each year thanks to its annual events programme, with highlights including the Light Festival at Battersea Power Station, which is currently taking place until Feb 27,“ the company said. - BERNAMA