Battling the bulge with healthy eating approach

PETALING JAYA: Tzu Chi KL and Selangor has launched the “Healthier Me 21-Day Challenge” programme to help Malaysians, who suffer from obesity and the “3-Highs” (high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high blood cholesterol) to regain their health with a whole-food and plant-based diet (WFPB).

Tzu Chi International Medical Association of Malaysia (Tima) KL and Selangor lead Dr Eddie Chan said many Malaysians suffer from non-communicable diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, adding that as the world enters the post-Covid era, more people were keen to adopt healthier eating habits.

“The ‘Healthier Me 21-Day Challenge’ programme serves to help them regain their health and increase awareness by showing them the correct and healthier way to eat.

“WFPB diet supports the immune system, reduces inflammation and helps the body to maintain a healthy weight.”

Chan said it takes 21 days for people to willingly make changes in their eating habits.

Under the programme, participants may choose from and buy any of the 42 lunch and dinner WFPB bento boxes offered.

“These bento boxes can be collected from designated pick-up points or our restaurant partners. As an added convenience, they can have their bento boxes delivered to their home and office for a fee.

All payments can be made directly to participating restaurants and clinics as Tzu Chi Foundation promotes the programme on a non-profit basis.

“The organising team also invites participants to join multiple online sessions hosted by Tima medical professionals and volunteers on how to prepare and practise eating healthier,” Chan said.

Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan, who is also a Tzu Chi volunteer, said adapting to a healthy plant-based diet is hard, especially when surrounded by those who do not practise it.

“As we grow older, health issues are a concern. However, from my experience in practising a plant-based diet, I find that at my age, I do not have high blood pressure, a condition that afflicts many Malaysians.

“To live healthily at an old age is a blessing, so we must be disciplined by practising a plant-based diet and exercising. I encourage all of you to join this programme as it will benefit you in the future,” he said, while thanking Tzu Chi for starting the programme to improve the health of Malaysians.

Programme coordinator Keong Chee Hoe said the food quality control team works closely with each restaurant partner.

“This is to ensure that every meal is deliciously prepared and nutritionally balanced.

“Each restaurant partner meticulously prepares the meals using little or no cooking oil. Restaurant partners also do not use MSG, sugar, refined starch and processed sauces in their food preparation.”

Also present at the launch was Tzu Chi KL-Selangor deputy CEO Sio Kee Hong.

Residents in the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor areas and Kuantan (Pahang) may visit http://21day.tzuchi.my/ to register or enquire about the programme.