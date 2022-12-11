Batu Kawan folks want immediate solution to decades-long flood problem

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Hundreds of houses in Juru, Bukit Mertajam, Alma and Machang Bubok here were struck by flash floods yesterday following heavy rain for over four hours which led to the evacuation of 150 residents to three temporary flood relief centres (PPS).

It is understood that flooding is a frequent incident in these areas after prolonged heavy rain and the problem has been plaguing the residents for decades.

The affected residents, especially those living in Taman Mangga, Taman Sentul, Taman Sentul Jaya and Taman Pinang under the Batu Kawan parliamentary constituency urged relevant parties, especially State Legislative Assembly members and the area’s future Member of Parliament to take immediate action to solve the problem.

Taman Sentul resident association chairman Mohamad Yusof S.Ibrahim, in his 50s, said they had been dealing with the flash flood problem for the past 30 years with no solution in sight, adding that flooding has been more frequent in the last decade.

“Every time it rains heavily, the residents are worried because they need to immediately move electrical appliances to a higher location so they won’t be damaged when floodwaters enter our houses.

“This is not the first time we are raising this matter because we have submitted several complaints and discussions were held, but until now there is no solution,“ he told reporters when met at the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) True Light PPS, here.

Another flood victim M. Krishnaveni, 38, from Taman Mangga which is opposite Taman Sentul said she had lived in the housing area for over 19 years and each year flooding would occur.

“The worst flooding was in 2017 when only the roofs were visible. This is the second incident of flooding this year,” she said, adding that the residents were tired of this never-ending problem.

“During each election, promises were made but the residents continue to have to deal with water entering our homes,“ she added.

Mohd Rahizi Ramli, 43, and his wife Siti Suhana Saad, 42, said they wanted the authorities to take immediate measures to solve the flood issue.

Siti Suhana said she was at work during yesterday’s incident, adding that floodwaters entered their home in less than ten minutes but her children aged 12 and two years old managed to escape.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow who visited the PPS said the state government has proposed to the state Irrigation and Drainage Department to build a main drain in the area to reduce the risk of flash floods.

He said he had also instructed the department, Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) and the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) to ensure that the existing pumps are operating properly to reduce the risk of flooding.-Bernama