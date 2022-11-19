Batu PH candidate congratulates EC, police, volunteers

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Batu, P. Prabakaran congratulated the Election Commission (EC), police and volunteers as he exited the Chong Hwa Independent High School polling centre at 9.10am.

Prabakaran said polling centres around the Batu constituency are providing assistance to voters like car pooling services, wheelchairs and umbrellas.

“I received reports from 28 polling stations (in Batu) since voting commenced at 8am, and I am going to visit each one of them to ensure the voting process is smooth throughtout the day.”

Although the voting process is well organised, Prabakaran expressed worry that the time for voting may be insufficient due to the high voter turnout.

“Voters should go inside the stations, cast their votes and head out as soon as possible to reduce traffic within each polling station.

“Out of 113,000 eligible voters in the constituency, there should be at least 80% that turn out and vote today,” he said.