Batu Puteh case: Final report tabled to Cabinet

PUTRAJAYA: The special task force to review laws relating to sovereignty over Pulau Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks, and South Ledge has presented its final report to the Cabinet.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) said the government had examined and finalised several measures that would be implemented in order to restore the dignity and sovereignty of the country in relation to Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge, especially involving the issue of Malaysia-Singapore maritime border.

“Various approaches have been implemented by the special task force such as studying and reviewing documentation and related materials, as well as holding discussions, making working visits within and outside the country, having consultations with legal experts and hydrographers, and interview sessions with identified individuals,” he said in a statement today.

He said the special task force had also submitted several recommendations for the government's consideration for the purpose of appropriate follow-up actions including legal aspects, tort of misfeasance and Malaysia-Singapore ties.

Wan Junaidi said the improvements proposed by the special task force were transparent, neutral and inclusive by considering the results of analysis, research and observations of its members.

“The establishment of the special task force is clear proof of the government's commitment to the best solution related to this matter and supports the country's foreign policy, among others, to maintain and defend Malaysia's independence, sovereignty and security.

The task force has completed its duties over a period of nine months, from Nov 9, 2021 to Aug 30, 2022.

On Oct 29 last year, the Cabinet agreed to form the task force, chaired by former Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali and comprising local lawyers who handled the case from 2016 to 2017, legal practitioners, maritime surveyors and representatives of the relevant ministries or departments.-Bernama