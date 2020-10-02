Batu Sapi MP dies

SANDAKAN: Batu Sapi Member of Parliament Datuk Liew Vui Keong (pix) died today, believed to be due to lung infection.

According to a source from Parti Warisan Sabah, Liew died at the Gleneagles Hospital in Kota Kinabalu at about 11.50 am.

It is learnt that his family members are not ready to issue a statement yet.

Liew, 60, from Kota Belud, was elected as Batu Sapi Member of Parliament in the 14th General Election and had served as a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Warisan Permanent Chairman.

He leaves a wife, Datin Dr Lindai Lee, and four children. — Bernama