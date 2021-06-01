Bayern’s Gnabry ready for goals in his first major tournament

SEEFELD: Germany’s Serge Gnabry (pix) would relish a centre forward position at this month’s European Championship, he said on Tuesday, as the team are looking to improve their goal-scoring form.

The Bayern Munich winger has a stellar scoring record for Germany, having netted 15 times in 20 internationals, and is brimming with confidence going into his first major tournament with the national team.

The Germans have had a poor conversion rate and scored just two goals in total against Romania and North Macedonia in their most recent internationals, losing against the latter.

“I have not yet had a specific discussion with (coach Joachim) Loew. We will see,” Gnabry told an online news conference ahead of their friendly international against Denmark on Wednesday.

“Obviously I would be happy to imitate a centre forward up front. But it does not really matter who plays up front given the quality in our squad.

“It’s more fun to play there because you are nearer to the goal and I feel very well up front.”

Gnabry usually plays on the wing or behind the striker at Bayern with Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski occupying that role.

“Obviously it is a different game when you don’t have a Lewandowski or a (Erling) Haaland (of Borussia Dortmund). But we have enormous quality. I don’t worry that we won’t be good enough up front.

“It does not matter where I play as long as it is in attack. I will try to find spaces where I can be dangerous,” Gnabry said.

The 25-year-old will have the support of fellow Bayern attacking midfielder Thomas Mueller, back after more than two years out of the national team.

“He deserved to be called back after such a season he had. He can motivate, he is extremely efficient and he is good for the team.” – Reuters