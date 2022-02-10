Bayern’s Mueller, Kimmich Covid positive ahead of Dortmund showdown

BERLIN: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich (pix) and Thomas Mueller have tested positive for Covid-19, just a week before they travel to face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The German champions confirmed the news late on Saturday afternoon, with the statement saying both players have “no symptoms” and are currently in home isolation.

Both will miss the side’s upcoming Champions League game against Viktoria Pilsen, but may still be able to play in Saturday’s game against Dortmund.

They took part in Bayern’s dominant 4-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday night.

Bayern on Friday welcomed back captain Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka, who had been in Covid isolation for a week after testing positive while on Germany duty.

Kimmich and Mueller were also in Germany’s Nations League camp.

Kimmich, who had previously remained unvaccinated due to “fears and concerns” with the vaccine, was vaccinated early in 2022.-AFP