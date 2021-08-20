Bayern’s new look ‘Suelemecano’ back-line show promise

BERLIN: After thwarting Dortmund star Erling Braut Haaland, Bayern Munich’s new centreback pairing Niklas Suele and Dayot Upamecano can help the defending champions claim their first Bundesliga win this season at home to Cologne on Sunday.

The pressure was on Suele and Upamecano to forge a partnership after the departures of double Champions League winners Jerome Boateng and David Alaba. With France defender Lucas Hernandez sidelined by injury, Suele and Upamecano – who the German media dub ‘Suelemecano’ – have found their feet.

Haaland had netted five goals in his two previous games before he was subdued by the Munich defence on Tuesday when Bayern won 3-1 at Dortmund to lift the German Super Cup.

Bayern’s attack shone with Robert Lewandowksi scoring twice against his former club, while the defence restricted Haaland to one disallowed goal.

Crucially, new-signing Upamenaco, 22, from RB Leipzig, won nine of his 12 direct duels against the fearsome striker Haaland.

Having wobbled on occasion in last Friday’s 1-1 draw at Moenchengladbach, the duo earned praise from Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann after victory at Dortmund.

“We defended very well and were very aggressive. Niki and ‘Upa’ were very stable in the back four. It was a step forward for both of them,” said Nagelsmann.

Extra focus could fall on the pair at home this Sunday as Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer struggles with an ankle knock.

“We played great, with courage and with heart,” Upamecano said after victory in Dortmund.

Suele is out of contract next June and was criticised last season for his fitness and form.

He admitted it was a relief to clicked with Upamecano in Dortmund after they both made mistakes at Gladbach.

“It wasn't easy in pre-season, everything had to be established from scratch,” said a relieved Suele.

On Saturday, Dortmund look to bounce back from defeat to Bayern away to Freiburg, whose new signing Maximilian Eggestein could make his debut for the hosts.

The central midfielder was signed on Wednesday from second division club Bremen. – AFP