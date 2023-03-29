Bazaar stall owner clears the air on RM20 murtabak following criticism online

A PICTURE of a murtabak dish sold at a whooping RM20 had come under fire online recently for being expensive.

The image was initially shared on Twitter by @Twt_Cyberjaya, advertising a mini Ramadan food bazaar for this year located at Tamarind Square in Cyberjaya.

Later on, another Twitter user re-posted the photo, garnering traction online at 1,400 retweets and over 502,000 views.

“T20 Ramadan bazaar,“ they wrote in their post, pointing out the expensive price of the food.

The picture of the murtabak caught the eye of netizens due to its high price, inviting a barrage of criticisms over the price.

A netizen poked fun at the pricing of the murtabak, implying that it probably contains wagyu beef and other premium meats, while another netizen remarked that homemade murtabak is a lot more worth it.

In an interview with SAYS , the bazaar owner had clarified that the tweet was misleading.

The owner stated that he and his team had set up the stalls in front of their restaurant, Barbabros & Cuz, in Cyberjaya, selling different varieties of food prepared in-house and supplied by other businesses during the fasting month.

The food items the mini bazaar resells are ‘boko ubi’ and the viral dish, murtabak mengkasar. The owner clarified that the actual size of the murtabak is not depicted like in the circulated image and is double the size, with more meat filling.

“The picture that went viral is not accurate at all because the image actually showed the murtabak cut in half,“ he said.

The restaurant owner receives the murtabak frozen and fries it when he receives orders. The actual cost for each murtabak bought by the restaurant from Kuantan is RM18 each, also saying that their profit margin for the delicacy is low since they are resold at RM20 each.

Since the murtabak is well-known in Kuantan, the restaurant owner wanted to bring the rare delicacy here for their patrons in Cyberjaya.

“Barbabros has always been known for its affordable food, especially our signature fusion pasta. The last thing we want to do is to overcharge our customers.

“We were quite shocked that this became viral and we felt sad that the whole confusion has given a negative image to our business,“ he added.