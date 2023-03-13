BCorp appoints new independent non-executive director

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) announced the appointment of Nor Afida Abdul Ali as independent non-executive director to its all-female board of directors line-up, effective yesterday.

Commenting on the appointment, BCorp chairman Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim Ismail said “On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Nor Afida to the board of BCorp. Her extensive experience in the fields of commercial finance, financial planning & analysis, and treasury will be of value to the group. We look forward to working closely together to create long term sustainable value for our shareholders and wider stakeholders.”

Nor Afida is currently the head of corporate services department at Hibiscus Oil & Gas Malaysia Ltd (formerly known as Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia Ltd). She has over 23 years of industry experience, mostly in the oil and gas industry. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and Finance from University of Warwick, UK. She is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA).

Following the new appointment, the members of the all-female board of directors of BCorp are:

> Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim Ismail – non-independent non-executive chairman

> Vivienne Cheng Chi Fan – joint group CEO/executive director

> Nerine Tan Sheik Ping – joint group CEO/executive director

> Norlela Baharudin – executive director

> Chryseis Tan Sheik Ling – executive director

> Dr Jayanti Naidu G. Danasamy – independent non-executive director

> Penelope Gan Paik Ling – independent non-executive director

> Datuk Leong Kwei Chun (Datuk Anne Eu) – independent non-executive director

> Nor Afida Abdul Ali – independent non-executive director