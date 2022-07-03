BCorp announces changes in boardroom

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) has announced changes in its boardroom effective July 1, 2022.

The group has appointed two new non-independent non-executive directors to the board, namely Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim Ismail and Chryseis Tan Sheik Ling.

The group also saw the resignation of Datin Seri Sunita Mei-Lin Rajakumar and Datuk Hisham Othman as independent non-executive directors. Hisham has been appointed as the CEO and executive director of Berjaya Assets Bhd (BAssets) effective July 1, 2022.

“The new line-up and changes in the BCorp boardroom reflect a total of 14 members of the board of directors. Nine female directors representing 64% of female representation, far exceeding the 30% recommended under the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance,“ BCorp said in a statement.

The new board of directors line-up:

1. Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun – Non-independent non-executive chairman

2. Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Ching – Non-independent non-executive deputy chairman

3. Vivienne Cheng Chi Fan – Executive director/ joint group CEO

4. Syed Ali Shahul Hameed – Executive director/ joint group CEO

5. Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa – Executive director

6. Nerine Tan Sheik Ping – Executive director

7. Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim Ismail – Non-independent non-executive director

8. Chryseis Tan Sheik Ling – Non-independent non-executive director

9. Datuk Robert Yong Kuen Loke – Senior independent non-executive director

10. Dr Jayanti Naidu G. Danasamy – Independent non-executive director

11. Penelope Gan Paik Ling – Independent non-executive director

12. Datuk Leong Kwei Chun nee Datuk Anne Eu – Independent non-executive director

13. Norlela Baharudin – Independent non-executive director

14. Tan Peng Lam – Independent non-executive director

Meanwhile, in another statement on Hisham’s appointment as BAssets CEO and executive director, BAssets said Hisham has extensive top management experience in various spheres of business such as strategy, investments, operations management, financial management, risk management, project management, quality, marketing & sales, business development, governance, compliance, and stakeholder management.

“Having been a CEO in various industries for many years, Hisham has valuable in-depth experience in the fields of property development, construction, highways, concessions, infrastructure, automotive, and transportation. He is familiar with the project management, design, construction, execution, completion and maintenance of projects.”

Hisham holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Western Australia and a Master of Business Administration from Universiti Putra Malaysia. He holds a Senior Management Certificate from Insead of France.

Hisham is a Qualified Risk Director and a Member of the Institute of Enterprise Risk Practitioners based in the UK. He is also a member of Malaysian Institute of Corporate Governance and Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia.