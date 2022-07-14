BCorp proposes listing of Singapore unit

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) has proposed to list its indirect 51.62%-owned subsidiary Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Pte Ltd (SIAMH) on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange.

In a stock exchange filing yesterday, BCorp said the listing will be by way of an initial public offering.

PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte Ltd (PPCF) has been appointed to act as the sponsor, issue manager and placement agent to SIAMH for the proposed listing. PPCF is a Singapore boutique corporate finance firm licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to provide financial advisory and capital raising services.