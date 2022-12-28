BCorp unit buys land in Yokohama, proposes Four Seasons project

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Corporation Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Berjaya Yokohama Hospitality Asset TMK (BY-TMK) has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with the City of Yokohama to acquire six parcels of freehold land for ¥12.657 billion (RM408.82 million).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Berjaya Corp said the 2.1-hectare land was the last waterfront undeveloped area in Yokohama City situated in the vicinity of key city landmarks of Yokohama such as Yokohama Landmark Tower and Yokohama Museum of Art.

“Based on the preliminary studies by the management of BY-TMK on the land, the company may develop a Four Seasons Yokohama Harbour Edge project comprising a luxury hotel and upscale residences, aquarium and retail outlets with an estimated gross development cost (including the land acquisition cost) of about ¥101.54 billion (RM3.28 billion),” it added.

Berjaya Corp said the estimated gross development value of ¥138.17 billion (RM4.46 billion) was to be recognised over the duration of the project. It added that the project would be developed over four years and is expected to be funded via bank borrowings and/or internal funds.

Berjaya Corp said the proposed acquisition and development would contribute positively to the future earnings of the group. – Bernama