BCorp, VDart enter into tech-driven collaboration

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) today inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with digital consulting firm VDart Malaysia Sdn Bhd to explore and evaluate technology business opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

The MoU will enable both parties to embark on a partnership in expanding the technology business by leveraging cutting-edge products based on blockchain technology.

“We are looking to expand our digital and technology portfolio in the coming years to further strengthen our consumer-related offerings. Technology is the catalyst for change and growth. This MoU with VDart will accelerate our vision towards becoming a global consumer group,“ said BCorp joint group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed in a statement.

The MoU was signed by Syed Ali and witnessed by BCorp chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun. VDart Malaysia was represented by its CEO Syed Sayeed Ahmed, who is also the group president and CEO of VDart Inc, while managing director Mohamed Irfan Peeran acted as witness.

VDart Malaysia is the Malaysian affiliate of US-based VDart, whose core businesses are in technology consulting services and solutions, digital and mobility solutions, product development, and workforce and talent management services.