KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has been urged to be on alert at the possibility of the existence of certain quarters who want to make profit by selling fake digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates online.

Malaysia Association of Certified Fraud Examiners president Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar said, up to now the government had never issued any physical certificate as proof that an individual had completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said PDRM must be vigilant and conduct thorough checks of the MySejahtera account to ensure all the details, especially the identity card number tally.

““The police must also ensure the public does not just screen capture their digital vaccination certificate to avoid the misuse,” he told Bernama today.

Akhbar also urged the government to be more proactive in detecting any possibility of the MySejahtera account being hacked to display fake vaccination digital certificates on mobile phones.

“PDRM should be more proactive in monitoring any dark webs which may lead to the MYSejahtera accounts being hacked so that preliminary information can be obtained,” he said.

He also said that the government must conduct checks on digital vaccination certificates of foreigners entering the country because it was found that there was illegal sale of the certificate on the dark web.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan confirmed that, to date, only one report was received on the matter.

“A police report was made based on rumours and the police have not received any report on the possession or sale of fake digital vaccination certificates.

“Investigation on this case is being conducted under Section 22(d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (for providing false information) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, for improper use of network facilities or services and others,” he said when contacted. — Bernama